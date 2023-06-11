India notched an easy 2-0 win against Mongolia 2-0 to begin its Intercontinental Cup on a confident note at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.
The host could have produced a bigger margin of a win but failed to find the finishing that it had managed in the first-half.
India established its superiority right in the second minute when Sahal Abdul Samad bulged the net with an angular finish following up an Anirudh Thapa cross that was partially cleared by the Mongolian goalkeeper Enkhtaivan. This set the tempo for the next half an hour as India utilised the flanks to pin the Mongolians back in their defence.
