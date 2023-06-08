Published : Jun 08, 2023 19:51 IST , CHENNAI

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 is set to begin from June 9 and end on June 18. It is a four-nation football tournament with hosts India taking on Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu.

Organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), all matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. This will be the third edition of the tournament – India won the inaugural cup in 2018 followed by North Korea in 2019.

CONTENT GUIDE AHEAD OF 2023 INTERCONTINENTAL CUP

Following the Intercontinental Cup, India will play in the South-Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 which is scheduled to begin on June 21. Both tournaments will be crucial for the Blue Tigers ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.