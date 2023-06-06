Published : Jun 06, 2023 15:27 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

India, under captain Sunil Chhetri, won the inaugural edition of the tournament and will look to do the same in Bhubaneswar next week. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 is set to begin from June 9 and end on June 18. It is a four-nation football tournament with hosts India taking on Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu.

Organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), all matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. This will be the third edition of the tournament – India won the inaugural cup in 2018 followed by North Korea in 2019.

Following the Intercontinental Cup, India will play in the South-Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 which is scheduled to begin on June 21. Both tournaments will be crucial for the Blue Tigers ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.

What is the Intercontinental Cup?

The Intercontinental Cup was introduced by the AIFF in 2018 to replace the Nehru Cup. It is a football tournament played between four nations. The aim was to make India compete against teams from the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia.

Where will the Intercontinental Cup 2023 matches be played?

The matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa.

Which countries are playing in the Intercontinental Cup 2023?

Four countries are playing in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 :

India -- FIFA Ranking: 101

Lebanon (Middle East) -- FIFA Ranking: 99

Mongolia (East Asia) -- FIFA Ranking: 183

Vanuatu (Oceania) -- FIFA Ranking: 164

When was the first Intercontinental Cup played?

The first edition of the Intercontinental Cup was played in 2018. India was joined by Kenya, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei and all matches were played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Has India won the Intercontinental Cup?

Yes. India won the first edition of the Intercontinental Cup in 2018. North Korea won the next edition 2019. The tournament has not been played since and will return this month.

Relive 🇮🇳's #HeroIntercontinentalCup 2018 triumph 🏆🤩 by watching every goal the #BlueTigers 🐯 scored in Mumbai 💙



Full video on our YouTube channel 👉🏽 https://t.co/LYKjqTJmcM#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/c2UIgl9LEY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 5, 2023

What is the format of the Intercontinental Cup 2023?

The four teams are placed in a single group and they will play against each other in a round-robin format. Every team will play a total of three games. Following the round robin format, the top two teams will face each other in the finals.

When is the Intercontinental Cup 2023 scheduled to happen?

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 will happen from June 9 to June 18, 2023. Here is the full schedule for the tournament:

Date Time Matches June 9 4:30 pm Lebanon vs Vanuatu June 9 7:30 pm India vs Mongolia June 12 4:30 pm Mongolia vs Lebanon June 12 7:30 pm India vs Vanuatu June 15 4:30 pm Vanuatu vs Mongolia June 15 7:30 pm India vs Lebanon June 18 7:30 pm Team 1 vs Team 2 (after three games)

Which Indian players are playing in the Intercontinental Cup?

Igor Stimac had called up 41 players for the preparatory national camp in Bhubaneswar. From the pool, 27 players were finally shortlisted, which was finally trimmed to 25.

Here is the full India squad for the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship:

Full India squad Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke. Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Where can I watch the Intercontinental Cup 2023?

Hero Intercontinental Cup will be live on Stars Sports Network, Disney Plus and JioTV.

What are the ticket price for the matches?

The price for normal stands is Rs. 99 and Rs.150 for the North-West stand or the VIP stand.