Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sivasakthi not back until September, Suresh out for ‘not following instructions’: India Coach Stimac

The Blue Tigers will play the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, starting June 9, before travelling to Bengaluru for the SAFF Championship.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 17:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Sivasakthi was pivotal for the BFC’s road to the ISL final, with nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists).
Sivasakthi was pivotal for the BFC’s road to the ISL final, with nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sivasakthi was pivotal for the BFC’s road to the ISL final, with nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India coach Igor Stimac ruled out Bengaluru FC (BFC) players Sivasakthi Narayanan and Suresh Singh Wangjam from the national team for the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship 2023 in a virtual press conference today.

The Blue Tigers will play the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, starting June 9, before travelling to Bengaluru for the SAFF Championship.

The final squad for the two tournaments was announced on May 20, with Sivasakthi, the third-highest Indian goalscorer (6 goals) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, excluded.

When asked whether there is a chance for Sivasakthi to return, Stimac replied with a shake of his head.

ALSO READ
Asian Cup too soon to think about for Stimac as India seeks success in Intercontinental Cup 2023

“No, absolutely not. He (Sivasakthi) is an absolutely wonderful player who broke into the scene in the last ISL season,” he said.

“But suddenly, he had a minor injury which lowered his performance significantly and since then, he has not been at the level needed for the national team.”

The 22-year-old was BFC’s key striker last year when it won the Durand Cup for the first time, last year. Though an early injury in the ISL final saw him leave the field, he was pivotal for the Blues’ road to the final, with nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists).

“I used this chance (national camp) to have him with us, to meet the boy, and to find out more about his psychological profile, his character and I love everything about the boy.

He’s a great prospect for the future and might be a regular part of the team from September,” Stimac added.

For Suresh Singh, the story was very different. The 22-year-old midfielder was named in the final squad on May 20 but was later released after an injury.

ALSO READ
FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach

“Five players had joined the camp with injuries (Manvir Singh, Vishal Kaith, Phurba Lachenpa, Glan Martins, Naorem Roshan Singh) and were released. Brandon (Fernandes) and Sana (Chinglesana Singh) were released at their own request.

The only player who suffered an injury during the camp was Suresh Singh and he was released only because he was not following instructions given during the training practice,” Stimac said.

India will begin its Intercontinental Cup campaign against Mongolia on June 9 and will later play Vanuatu and Lebanon, with all games to be played at the Kalinga Stadium.

“We’ll try various things (formations and tactics) here because these are perfect games to try and execute things that we did in training,” Stimac said.

Full India squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa.
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Related Topics

Sivasakthi /

Intercontinental Cup /

Suresh Singh /

Igor Stimac /

Bengaluru FC /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Cup too soon to think about for Stimac as India seeks success in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Barcelona vs Wolfsburg LIVE score, UWCL final: Lineups OUT, Putellas on bench; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sivasakthi not back until September, Suresh out for ‘not following instructions’: India Coach Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Khelo India University Games: Panjab regain champions crown as Guru Nanak Dev fall short despite Fencing sweep on final day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Lineups out; Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Wolfsburg LIVE score, UWCL final: Lineups OUT, Putellas on bench; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Match in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players
    Reuters
  5. Sivasakthi not back until September, Suresh out for ‘not following instructions’: India Coach Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Cup too soon to think about for Stimac as India seeks success in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Barcelona vs Wolfsburg LIVE score, UWCL final: Lineups OUT, Putellas on bench; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sivasakthi not back until September, Suresh out for ‘not following instructions’: India Coach Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Khelo India University Games: Panjab regain champions crown as Guru Nanak Dev fall short despite Fencing sweep on final day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment