MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland Group A match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials that will take charge of the Hungary vs Switzerland Group A match being played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 07:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: The main referee officiating Hungary vs Switzerland will be Slavko Vinčić.
File Photo: The main referee officiating Hungary vs Switzerland will be Slavko Vinčić. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: The main referee officiating Hungary vs Switzerland will be Slavko Vinčić. | Photo Credit: AP

Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form, as they look to lay down some early markers for who will advance from the group stage.

The main referee officiating will be Slavko Vinčić and will be joined by Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič as his assistant referees.

The VAR referee is set to be Nejc Kajtazovic.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ITALY VS ALBANIA

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)
Assistant referees: Tomaž Klančnik (Slovenia) and Andraž Kovačič (Slovenia)
Video assistant referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (Slovenia)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Tomasz Kwiatkowsk (Poland)
Match fourth official: Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Hungary /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses seven wickets vs New Zealand; Boult, Ravindra pick two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: ARG 4 - 1 GUA; Lionel Messi scores again, goes level with Ali Daei
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: List of results in opening game of Euros after Germany beats Scotland 5-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Wirtz becomes youngest ever goalscorer in Euros for Germany
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024: Biggest margins of victory in European Championships before tournament in Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Koeman adds Joshua Zirkzee to Dutch squad, fills 26-player quota
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses seven wickets vs New Zealand; Boult, Ravindra pick two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: ARG 4 - 1 GUA; Lionel Messi scores again, goes level with Ali Daei
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment