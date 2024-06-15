MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland predicted lineups, formations

Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 Group A clash between Hungary vs Switzerland.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 07:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dominik Szoboszlai and team training ahead of Euro 2024.
Dominik Szoboszlai and team training ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dominik Szoboszlai and team training ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form, as they look to lay down some early markers for who will advance from the group stage.

Hungary has been oozing panache after an astonishing unbeaten run that lasted 20 months until last week and is a side the fragile Swiss would have preferred to avoid for an opener in which they desperately need a confidence boost.

Switzerland finished second in the easiest of the groups after a dismal, at times clumsy qualifying campaign, beating only Andorra in its last eight games and squandering leads late on in four of those matches, against Romania, Kosovo, twice, and Israel.

Hungary and Switzerland are joined by Scotland and hosts Germany in a Group A that the form guide indicates is wide open.

Read full preview HERE

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Hungary vs Switzerland Predicted X1

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádam Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas.

