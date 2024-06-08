MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Important wins for Ivory Coast, Morocco 

Seko Fofana’s 36th-minute strike marked a successful homecoming for Ivory Coast, playing its first home match since winning the Africa Cup of Nations in February, as it beat Gabon 1-0 to go clear at the top of Group F.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 08:45 IST , CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Hakim Ziyech scored from the penalty spot during Morocco’s 2-1 win over Zambia in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Agadir on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Hakim Ziyech scored from the penalty spot during Morocco’s 2-1 win over Zambia in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Agadir on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Hakim Ziyech scored from the penalty spot during Morocco’s 2-1 win over Zambia in a Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Agadir on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

African champion Ivory Coast and World Cup semifinalist Morocco both won important points in World Cup qualification on Friday but Nigeria was held at home by South Africa and is still to win a match in the 2026 preliminaries.

Seko Fofana’s 36th-minute strike marked a successful homecoming for the Ivorians, playing their first home match since winning the Africa Cup of Nations in February, as they beat Gabon 1-0 in Korhogo to go clear at the top of Group F.

A soft looking penalty saw Hakim Ziyech put Morocco ahead after six minutes against Zambia in Agadir in Group E but there was nothing fortuitous about its second in the 67th minute as Brahim Diaz’s mazy run set up teenage debutant Eliesse Ben Seghir, who recently switched allegiance from France.

Zambia pulled a goal back from Edward Chilufya in the 80th minute but Morocco held out for 2-1 triumph.

Veteran Themba Zwane had South Africa ahead at halftime away in Uyo in Group C but it took Nigeria 37 seconds of the second half to equalise through former Manchester City junior Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

READ | FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Asian roundup: Palestine reaches final round; Son leads South Korea rout of Singapore

Nigeria has now drawn its opening three qualifiers, two of them at home.

Earlier on Friday, Lesotho kept up its giant killing start to the qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in Johannesburg.

Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Thabantso Jane scored in the first half of Zimbabwe’s home match, which was played in neighbouring South Africa because of a ban on Zimbabwean stadiums, declared not up to standard for international matches.

Lesotho had held Nigeria in its opening qualifier in November and now has five points after three games.

Burundi also upset the odds as it held fellow east African Kenya 1-1 in neutral Lilongwe, Malawi with an 85th-minute equaliser from Sudi Abdallah after a defensive error.

Kenya, whose home game it was, had gone ahead in the 72nd minute through substitute Duke Abuya.

HOME VICTORIES

Both Mozambique and Uganda joined Algeria and Guinea at the head of Group G with two wins out of three matches after home victories on Friday.

Mozambique was 2-0 up against Somalia after 30 minutes but in the end had to hold on for a 2-1 victory while Mohamed Shaban got a 74th minute winner for Uganda at home to Botswana in Kampala.

Angola was a goal to the good after two minutes at home to Eswatini but could not add to Mabululu’s effort. It still won, however, to stay unbeaten in Group D and join Libya at the top of the standings.

Rayon Raveloson grabbed a double as Madagascar won 2-1 in its island derby over the Comoros at Soccer City in Johannesburg on Friday to make it two wins out of three in Group I.

Madagascar now has six points to join the Comoros, who had won both its opening qualifiers in November, and Ghana at the top of Group I in the battle for a place at the 2026 finals in North America.

There are nine African qualifying groups with the winner advancing to the finals. A potential extra place is available for the best placed runner-up through playoffs with other continents.

The last two matches in the third round of qualification will be played on Saturday with the fourth round of fixtures starting on Sunday.

