Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu and Bengaluru FC part ways

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu and Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have parted ways, the club announced on Tuesday.

UPDATE. The club and Erik Paartalu have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We thank Erik for his time at BFC and we wish him the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/bPddTn21qu — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 21, 2021

The 35-year-old joined the club in 2017 from Al Kharaitiyat SC and made 67 appearances for the former ISL champions, scoring nine goals.

Paartalu was part of the Bengaluru FC squad which won the Indian Super League in 2019 and also featured in the setup that won the Super Cup title in 2018.