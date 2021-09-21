Football

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu and Bengaluru FC part ways

The 35-year-joined the ISL side in 2017 from Qatar side Al Kharaitiyat SC.

21 September, 2021 13:31 IST

The midfielder scored nine goals for the side, during his stint with them. (File photo)   -  K. Murali Kumar

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu and Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have parted ways, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old joined the club in 2017 from Al Kharaitiyat SC and made 67 appearances for the former ISL champions, scoring nine goals.

Paartalu was part of the Bengaluru FC squad which won the Indian Super League in 2019 and also featured in the setup that won the Super Cup title in 2018.

 

