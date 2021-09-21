Football Football Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu and Bengaluru FC part ways The 35-year-joined the ISL side in 2017 from Qatar side Al Kharaitiyat SC. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2021 13:31 IST The midfielder scored nine goals for the side, during his stint with them. (File photo) - K. Murali Kumar Team Sportstar 21 September, 2021 13:31 IST Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu and Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have parted ways, the club announced on Tuesday. UPDATE. The club and Erik Paartalu have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We thank Erik for his time at BFC and we wish him the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/bPddTn21qu— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 21, 2021 The 35-year-old joined the club in 2017 from Al Kharaitiyat SC and made 67 appearances for the former ISL champions, scoring nine goals.Paartalu was part of the Bengaluru FC squad which won the Indian Super League in 2019 and also featured in the setup that won the Super Cup title in 2018. As @ErikPaartalu leaves @bengalurufc, what has been your favourite memory of the midfielder?Here's ours #HeroISL #LetsFootballpic.twitter.com/XAz8xFhdb7— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 21, 2021 Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :