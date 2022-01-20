Football

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC's clash against Mumbai City postponed

Jamshedpur's last match against Hyderabad FC on January 17 was also postponed due to Covid-19.

20 January, 2022 19:33 IST

Jamshedpur FC is currently second in the table with 19 points from 11 matches.   -  Focus Sports/ISL

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and defending champion Mumbai City has been postponed due to Covid-19, JFC announced on Thursday.

"The decision was taken considering advice from the League's medical team keeping in mind safety of all parties involved", the club wrote on Twitter.

Jamshedpur's last match against Hyderabad FC on January 17 was also postponed due to Covid-19.

This is the sixth match to be postponed this season due to the pandemic.

