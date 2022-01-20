Football Football ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC's clash against Mumbai City postponed Jamshedpur's last match against Hyderabad FC on January 17 was also postponed due to Covid-19. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 19:33 IST Jamshedpur FC is currently second in the table with 19 points from 11 matches. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 19:33 IST The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and defending champion Mumbai City has been postponed due to Covid-19, JFC announced on Thursday. "The decision was taken considering advice from the League's medical team keeping in mind safety of all parties involved", the club wrote on Twitter.ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Catatau leaves Mumbai City to return to parent club Madureira EsporteALSO READ | ISL to soldier on despite COVID concerns Jamshedpur's last match against Hyderabad FC on January 17 was also postponed due to Covid-19.This is the sixth match to be postponed this season due to the pandemic. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :