Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Mohun Bagan extends Juan Ferrando’s coaching contract

The Spaniard, who joined the side in December 2021 replacing Antonio Lopez Habas, guided it to its maiden ISL title after it defeated Bengaluru FC 4–3 on penalties.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 18:23 IST , Kolkata

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Head coach Juan Ferrando with ATK Mohun Bagan players during ISL 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Head coach Juan Ferrando with ATK Mohun Bagan players during ISL 2022. | Photo Credit: Photo: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Head coach Juan Ferrando with ATK Mohun Bagan players during ISL 2022. | Photo Credit: Photo: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

Mohun Bagan’s ISL-winning coach Juan Ferrando will stay at the franchise for one more year, the Mariners announced on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who joined the side in December 2021 replacing Antonio Lopez Habas, guided it to its maiden ISL title after it defeated Bengaluru FC 4–3 on penalties.

“We are very happy to extend the contract with Juan Ferrando. Juan has led us to winning the ISL Trophy and we look forward to winning more trophies with him,” Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a Twitter announcement.

“We will give our best in the upcoming season. Since we are the defending champions, expectations from the fans are high,” the Spanish coach said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Indian sports news wrap, June 13

“The ethos of the club is to improve each season in the quest of winning trophies. While we’ll obviously try to defend our ISL title, we will also try to get better results in the AFC Cup.” The bigger role for the team would be to make an impact in the AFC Cup where it made the inter-zonal semifinals the last two seasons.

The team was formerly known as ATK Mohun Bagan after ATK’s merger with the Mariners ahead of the ISL ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Prior to its merger with Mohun Bagan, ATK had won three ISL titles.

MBSG would begin its pre-season training from July 15 as it looks forward to fielding a development squad in the Calcutta Football League slated later this month.

