Indian sports news wrap, June 13

Published : Jun 13, 2023 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Chennai

SHOOTING

Bhavesh Shekhawat wins in Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

Rajasthan’s Bhavesh Shekhawat won the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) event, at the on-going 21 st Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting Championship (Pistol), being held at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges in Bhopal.

The India international shooter had to get into a shoot-off twice with second placed Udhayveer Sidhu of Punjab, after both had tied with 26-hits in the 40-shot final.

Both Bhavesh and Udhayveer got four-hits in the first shoot-off series, before the former shot four yet again in the second series to claim the title, as the Punjab lad managed three. Delhi’s Arpit Goel won bronze in the Olympic event with a score of 21.

Sahil Dudhane of Maharashtra won the junior men’s RFP with a score of 28 in the final. Udhayveer was second again, this time with 25 hits while state-mate Jagvijay Partap Singh Sekhon was third.

Neeraj, Amrinder Singh and Ranjith KM also won the RFP team gold for their Army Marksmanship Unit, with a total of 1692, five points better than silver-winning CISF’s 1687.

The results: 25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Bhavesh Shekhawat 26(8) 584; 2. Udhayeer Sidhu 26(7) 576; 3. Arpit Goel 21. Junior men: 1. Sahil Dudhane 28 (569); 2. Udhayveer Sidhu 25 (576); 3. Jagvijay Sekhon 20 (568).

Rajasthan all the way at M.P. State Shooting Academy

In what was quite a remarkable day for Rajasthan Shooters as besides Bhavesh’s feat, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, also led on day one of the Skeet competitions, being held at the same venue as part of the 4 th Shotgun National Selection Trials.

Anantjeet shot a three-round score of 72, to be ahead of Atul Singh Rajawat on countback in Men’s Skeet. In the Women’s Skeet, Karttiki also had the exact same result, this time over India number one Ganemat Sekhon of Punjab.

Gujarat’s Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala and the host state’s Atul Singh Rajawat were leading the junior women’s and men’s Skeet with scores of 70 and 72 respectively.

The Skeet Shooters come back on Tuesday for their final two rounds of qualification, before the top six move to the final.

-Team Sportstar

Shaktawat, Sekhon lead women’s skeet charts at National Shotgun selection trials

Karttiki Shaktawat matched World Cup silver medallist Ganemat Sekhon as the two led with 72 out of 75, in women’s skeet on the opening day of the fourth National shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala was third with 70, ahead of Areeba Khan, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon who had all shot 69.

World Cup bronze medallist Darshna Rathore was not at her best, and was in the 10th place among 15 with 64.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Atul Singh Rajawat were in joint lead with 72, one point ahead of Bhavtegh Ssingh Gill, Karn Vikram Singh and Arjun Thakur.

Abhay Singh Sekhon was in the sixth place with 70, a point ahead of Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura.

Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top-six.

-Kamesh Srinivasan