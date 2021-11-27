ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan thrashes rival SC East Bengal 3-0 in Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) proved to be too strong for a listless SC East Bengal (SCEB) as it stormed to a commanding 3-0 victory in its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) Kolkata derby clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.

SCEB began the game with a disciplined defence that fell apart in the 12th minute when Roy Krishna scored a stunner. Pritam Kotal worked a delightful cross from the right and Krishna caressed the ball past the ‘keeper with a deft touch to put his side ahead.

Trouble was a constant companion for SCEB as Manvir Singh scored two minutes later. Manvir picked up a fine pass from Joni Kauko and rifled a venomous shot to beat Arindam Bhattacharya at the near post.

Arindam’s evening took a turn for the worse in the 23rd minute when he spilt an easy save and Liston Colaco slotted the ball into an empty net to triple ATKMB’s lead. Arindam injured his knee in the process and was soon replaced by Suvam Sen. SCEB had little to do but chase shadows for the remainder of the game as ATKMB showed no signs of relenting.

Roy Krishna celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of the match. - ISL

The Mariners had stamped their authority on the game and the second half looked like a mere training session for them. They toyed around with the SCEB defence and looked to expand their lead but the scoreline was not to be changed. Kauko, ATKMB’s Finnish midfielder, had a couple of great chances but was unable to open his season’s tally.

Antonio Habas’ men rounded off a comfortable victory to extend their unbeaten run against SCEB to three games in the ISL. The Red and Gold brigade will continue to wait for their first win under coach Manolo Diaz.