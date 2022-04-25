Jeakson Singh to stay with Kerala Blasters till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced the extension of defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam until 2025.

The Manipur footballer signed for Blasters in 2018 and was loaned to Indian Arrows in the 2018-19 season before playing for the Blasters reserve team initially.

In 2019, Jeakson was promoted to the senior team and has since made 48 appearances and scored two goals in the Indian Super League.

Commenting on his new extension, Jeakson said, "I am delighted to continue my association with this amazing club, which I consider very close to my heart. I thoroughly enjoyed myself playing for Kerala Blasters in the past three seasons and I am very grateful that I will be able to continue donning the yellow shirt.

"Last year we came very close to create history but missed it in the end. I hope to achieve success with the club in the coming seasons."

Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of KBFC, said, "I'm very happy about deal with Jeakson. He has the potential to be one of the best players in India and is still far from his potential. I don't have any doubt on his work ethic and professionalism. I look forward to working with him and to chasing our targets together."

Jeakson is currently with the national team for the preparatory camp ahead of its AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers.

Blasters have already extended center back Bijoy for a long-term joining the likes of Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad, who extended long-term last year as well.