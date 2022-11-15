The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to be kicked-off at Qatar on November 20, when the host takes on Ecuador in the tournament opener at the Al Bayt stadium.

Initially known to the public as the Jules Rimet trophy, the World Cup was launched in 1930. Since then, there have been 21 editions of the quadrennial tournament and a total of eight nations have clinched the ultimate honour.

Which teams has won the World Cup?

Only eight nations have ever won the competition. Brazil has triumphed five times, compared to four victories each for Germany and Italy. While England and Spain have only each won the World Cup once, Argentina, France, and Uruguay have all won it twice.

Brazil is the most successful team in the World Cups with five titles (1958, 62, 70, 94 and 2002), followed by Germany (4) and the nation which failed to qualify for the second consecutive time - Italy (4).

After a tedious qualification process, 32 teams, which have come thus far, will battle for the most prized posession in the world of football - the FIFA World Cup trophy - in the 22nd edition of the marquee competition.

The 32 participating teams have been divided into eight groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockouts, and ultimately to the final.

A total of 64 matches will be played at eight venues over four weeks, with the final taking place at the Lusail Stadium, on December 18.

France will come into the tournament as the defending champion and will look to replicate its 2018 World Cup run.

