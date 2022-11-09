ISL 2022-23: ATKMB aims for full points against NorthEast United

ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to regain its winning form when it meets the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in a fifth-round fixture of the Indian Super League, at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

The former runner-up (on seven points), is returning home afte rpicking up a point from a well-fought draw against Mumbai City FC, will be eager to get the full quota of points and reach the second position in the current standings. On the other hand, NorthEast United, which has lost all five matches it has played so far, will be aiming to end the spell of disappointments by snatching a point from the encounter.

The Mariners have been able to put behind a sedate start in the season and are currently the most prolific side (alongside Mumbai City) having scored 10 goals in four games so far. “The next three points are very important because we are very close to the top of the table. So, tomorrow is an important match because we are playing at home,” said the ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando.

The NorthEast United, which has scored just one while conceding 11 goals in its five appearances, is struggling on all fronts. Its dismal performance so far has also made it the first team to lose all five opening matches of an ISL season. “There is no doubt that no one in the club is happy because of the results. It is frustrating. We still believe we can work very hard to change the situation. It is my responsibility to find solutions and make this team better in all areas,” said NorthEast United’s Israeli coach Marco Balbul, who returns to the dugout after serving his suspension.

With its combination of Joni Kauko, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous striking form in the creative zone, ATK Mohun Bagan has been picking up points with more regularity. It remains to be seen how the trio inspire the side to reach its objective in the fifth outing of the League. The team will be missing the services of its trusted midfielder Lenny Rodrigues, who received arching orders in the last match.