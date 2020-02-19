FC Goa becomes first Indian club to qualify for AFC Champions League

FC Goa became the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage on Wednesday. With a thumping 5-0 win over Jamshedpur, FC Goa sealed the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) standings, finishing as the league's table-topper.

Needing a mere point to claim the AFC Champions League berth, FC Goa went into the tie as the clear favourite. Ferran Corominas struck his 14th goal of ISL 2019-20 campaign to put his side ahead in the 11th minute, while a late flurry of goals saw the Goan side stomp to victory.

RELATED| ISL LIVE: Jamshedpur 0-3 Goa - Fall, Jacki, Boumous, Coro score

Hugo Boumous struck a second half brace, while Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall struck within three minutes of each other to secure a commanding win.

FC Goa will receive the 'League Winners Shield' and a cash prize of INR 50 lakh for winning the league phase at its home playoff fixture.

RELATED| FSDL unveils ISL League Winners Shield

The club ends the ISL 2019-20 season with 39 points, winning 12 out of 18 matches, losing just three. The side also scored the most goals this season, 46, which is 15 more than the next highest-scorer ATK on 31.

The Goan club won the Super Cup in 2019, its first silverware. According to the new Indian football roadmap, the winner of the I-League will get a direct entry into the 2021 AFC Cup.