ISL 2019-20: What Goa needs to finish top, play-off scenarios explained

The Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) is into the final week of the league stage and an exciting race for the top spot and the final play-off place is underway.

FC Goa and ATK are locked in battle to claim the all-important table top position to earn the AFC Champions League berth.

RELATED| ISL 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goal difference

While Goa, ATK and Bengaluru FC have qualified for the semifinals, there is a three-way showdown between Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC for the fourth play-off spot.

Ahead of the final round of fixtures, Sportstar takes a look at the possible scenarios for these five clubs club involved.

If any of the below teams finish level on points, their positions will be determined in this order: 1) Most number of points compiled in league matches between the concerned clubs. 2) Superior goal difference resulting from league matches between the concerned clubs. 3) Most number of goals scored in the league matches between the concerned clubs. 4) Superior goal difference in the league stage. 5) Most number of goals scored in the league stage. 6) Highest fair play ranking. 7) Drawing of lots by the league.



FC Goa (vs Jamshedpur FC) - Position: 1 | 36 points

Table-topper Goa will need just a point from its away fixture at Jamshedpur FC to retain its position and become the first Indian team to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages.

ATK (vs Bengaluru FC) - Position: 2 | 33 points

The Kolkata-outfit, which is three points behind Goa at second, will need a favour from Jamshedpur in denying Goa a point from their fixture. Then ATK will need to beat Bengaluru FC, which will allow it to reclaim pole position owing to its superior head-to-head record against Goa this season. While both teams won their respective home matches, ATK has the advantage with an aggregate scoreline of 3-2.

Mumbai City FC (vs Chennaiyin FC) - Position 4 | 26 points

It’s a knockout fixture for Mumbai City and the side could seal the final play-off place with a win over Chennaiyin FC. However, a mere point may not be enough since Chennaiyin has a game in hand. If Mumbai and Chennaiyin finish level on points, Mumbai will get knocked out.

Chennaiyin FC (vs Mumbai City FC, vs NEUFC) - Position: 5 | 25 points

Placed fifth in the table, a win against Mumbai City will be enough for Chennaiyin to finish fourth. A point against Mumbai and a win over NorthEast will also do the job for the two-time champion.

Odisha FC (vs Kerala Blasters) - Position: 6 | 24 points

Odisha needs to win its final match against Kerala Blasters at home and hope other results play out in this fashion. 1) Mumbai City and Chennaiyin play out a draw 2) Chennaiyin fails to beat NorthEast United.

In a scenario where all three clubs – Mumbai City, Chennaiyin and Odisha – finish level on points, Odisha will claim the fourth spot because of its superior head-to-head record with both teams. It beat Mumbai at home and away this season, while it drew with Chennaiyin away and won at home.