ISL 2019-20: Top 10 goal-scorers From Nerijus Valskis to Ferran Corominas, here are the top 10 goal-scorers of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) season. Team Sportstar 06 February, 2020 19:47 IST Chennaiyin FC's Valskis leads the Indian Super League goal-scoring charts. The Indian Super League is heading into the business end and the race for the playoff spot is heating up. FC Goa has already sealed its berth, while four others - ATK, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC - remain in the hunt.Ahead of the playoff stage, here are the top 10 leading goal-scorers:PositionNameTeamNo. of goals1.Nerijus ValskisChennaiyin FC122.Ferran CorominasFC Goa113.Bartholomew OgbecheKerala Blasters114.Roy KrishnaATK105.Aridane SantanaOdisha FC96.Sunil ChhetriBengaluru FC97.Hugo BoumousFC Goa88.Sergio CastelJamshedpur FC79.Messi BouliKerala Blasters710.Rafael CrivellaroChenaiyin FC6