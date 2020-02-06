ISL 2019-20

ISL 2019-20: Top 10 goal-scorers

From Nerijus Valskis to Ferran Corominas, here are the top 10 goal-scorers of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 19:47 IST
Chennaiyin FC's Valskis leads the Indian Super League goal-scoring charts.

The Indian Super League is heading into the business end and the race for the playoff spot is heating up. FC Goa has already sealed its berth, while four others - ATK, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC - remain in the hunt.

Ahead of the playoff stage, here are the top 10 leading goal-scorers:

PositionNameTeamNo. of goals
1.Nerijus ValskisChennaiyin FC12
2.Ferran CorominasFC Goa11
3.Bartholomew OgbecheKerala Blasters11
4.Roy KrishnaATK10
5.Aridane SantanaOdisha FC9
6.Sunil ChhetriBengaluru FC9
7.Hugo BoumousFC Goa8
8.Sergio CastelJamshedpur FC7
9.Messi BouliKerala Blasters7
10.Rafael CrivellaroChenaiyin FC6

