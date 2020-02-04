ISL 2019-20

ISL 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference

Bengaluru FC, ATK and FC Goa are jostling for the top spot in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 February, 2020 14:50 IST

File image of the Indian Super League trophy.   -  ISL MEDIA

The race for the top spot in the Indian Super League continues to heat up with ATK, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC all jostling for the position. The league topper for the season will earn a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage.

A place for the play-off semifinals is yet to be decided with Chennaiyin FC's four-match unbeaten streak putting it in a strong position to rival Mumbai City FC.

Points table

PositionClubMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1.ATK1593327101730
2.FC Goa1593332201230
3.Bengaluru FC158431991028
4.Mumbai City FC156542122-123
5.Chennaiyin FC146352623321
6.Odisha FC156362123-221
7.Jamshedpur FC144461724-716
8.Kerala Blasters153572327-414
9.NorthEast United FC13256918-911
10.Hyderabad FC1513111433-196

