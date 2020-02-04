ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference Bengaluru FC, ATK and FC Goa are jostling for the top spot in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20). Team Sportstar 04 February, 2020 14:50 IST File image of the Indian Super League trophy. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 04 February, 2020 14:50 IST The race for the top spot in the Indian Super League continues to heat up with ATK, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC all jostling for the position. The league topper for the season will earn a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage.A place for the play-off semifinals is yet to be decided with Chennaiyin FC's four-match unbeaten streak putting it in a strong position to rival Mumbai City FC. Points tablePositionClubMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1.ATK15933271017302.FC Goa15933322012303.Bengaluru FC1584319910284.Mumbai City FC156542122-1235.Chennaiyin FC1463526233216.Odisha FC156362123-2217.Jamshedpur FC144461724-7168.Kerala Blasters153572327-4149.NorthEast United FC13256918-91110.Hyderabad FC1513111433-196 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos