IWL 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference

Sethu FC has made a good start to the season as it seeks to defend its Indian Women's League crown. Here is the points table for the 2019-20 season.

04 February, 2020 15:24 IST

KRYPSHA (yellow) poses a genuine threat to Sethu FC's IWL crown.   -  K. Murali Kumar

Indian Women's League defending champion Sethu FC remains on course to make it to another semifinals with a good start to its campaign in Group A.

KRYPHSA has been the team to beat in Group A with a 100 per cent record in the 2019-20 season.

In Group B, Gokulam Kerala FC is setting the pace with four wins from four matches.

Points table - Group A

PositionClubMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1.KRYPHSA44001401412
2.Sethu FC4301172159
3.Kickstart FC420227-56
4.Kolhapur City FC411237-44
5.Baroda Football Academy410337-43
6.BBK DAV4013117-161

 

Points table - Group B

PositionClubMPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1.Gokulam Kerala FC44002322112
2.Kenkre FC43011113-29
3.Sreebhumi FC411234-14
4.Bangalore United FC411237-44
5.Odisha Police3102211-93
6.Bidesh XI Sports Club300327-50

