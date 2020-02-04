IWL 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference

Indian Women's League defending champion Sethu FC remains on course to make it to another semifinals with a good start to its campaign in Group A.

KRYPHSA has been the team to beat in Group A with a 100 per cent record in the 2019-20 season.

In Group B, Gokulam Kerala FC is setting the pace with four wins from four matches.

Points table - Group A

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1. KRYPHSA 4 4 0 0 14 0 14 12 2. Sethu FC 4 3 0 1 17 2 15 9 3. Kickstart FC 4 2 0 2 2 7 -5 6 4. Kolhapur City FC 4 1 1 2 3 7 -4 4 5. Baroda Football Academy 4 1 0 3 3 7 -4 3 6. BBK DAV 4 0 1 3 1 17 -16 1

Points table - Group B