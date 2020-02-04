Football Football IWL 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference Sethu FC has made a good start to the season as it seeks to defend its Indian Women's League crown. Here is the points table for the 2019-20 season. Team Sportstar 04 February, 2020 15:24 IST KRYPSHA (yellow) poses a genuine threat to Sethu FC's IWL crown. - K. Murali Kumar Team Sportstar 04 February, 2020 15:24 IST Indian Women's League defending champion Sethu FC remains on course to make it to another semifinals with a good start to its campaign in Group A. KRYPHSA has been the team to beat in Group A with a 100 per cent record in the 2019-20 season.In Group B, Gokulam Kerala FC is setting the pace with four wins from four matches.Points table - Group APositionClubMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1.KRYPHSA440014014122.Sethu FC43011721593.Kickstart FC420227-564.Kolhapur City FC411237-445.Baroda Football Academy410337-436.BBK DAV4013117-161 Points table - Group BPositionClubMPWDLGFGAGDPoints1.Gokulam Kerala FC440023221122.Kenkre FC43011113-293.Sreebhumi FC411234-144.Bangalore United FC411237-445.Odisha Police3102211-936.Bidesh XI Sports Club300327-50 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos