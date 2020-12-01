ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad coach Marquez wants his players to create 'more chances'

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez feels the team has to create more chances inside the box when it takes on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League fixture in Goa on Wednesday.



“We are satisfied with our performance so far (one win and one draw in the first two games). But, there is a need to improve on all fronts always,” Marquez said during a virtual media conference on Monday.



“I don’t think there were too many clear chances for us in the first two games. They were long shots at the target. Yes, we need to score more goals instead of just one (from a penalty from Aridane Santana against Odisha FC),” he said.

READ| ISL 2020-21, FCG vs NEUFC talking points: Coaches' ugly spat, Brandon's class



Referring to the injuries to key players Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, Marquez hinted that they might not be available for the next couple of games.



Reflecting on captain and defender Adil Khan, who missed the starting line-up in the first two games, he said the leader should wait for his moment.

READ| ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast holds FC Goa to 1-1 draw, maintains unbeaten run



Marquez is aware of the Nerijus Valskis (who was the Golden Boot winner in the last season) threat. He is a difficult player to mark given the skills. “And, also we have to stay focussed on other players who can score at all moments of the contest,” he added.



“We have good Indian players and our mindset will be the same. I don’t think we can play the counter-attacking game like ATK and NorthEast United. Very difficult for our boys to play the long balls,” the head coach said.