ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast holds FC Goa to 1-1 draw, maintains unbeaten run

Igor Angulo’s third goal of the tournament helped FC Goa record a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at Fatorda Stadium in Vasco on Monday.



A proactive FC Goa created better chances, but it was not enough to record a first win. An unbeaten NEUFC sits in the second place in the standings with five points from three games.

NEUFC took a 1-0 lead despite FC Goa dominating the possession battle. FC Goa centre-back Ivan Gonzalez tugged on the arm of NEUFC forward Idrissa Sylla inside the box, leading the referee to award a soft penalty. Sylla, forced to retake the spot kick after an overeager teammate infringed, calmly converted his second attempt.

Idrissa Sylla celebrates scoring for NEUFC against FC Goa. - ISL/Sportzpics

Just a few minutes later, FC Goa pulled level through Angulo. The chance was created by Brandon Fernandes, who turned his marker Provat Lakra inside out to create space on the flank. A fine cross fromFernandes was received by Angulo, who deftly slotted it past the goalkeeper with a first-time left-footed shot. Fernandes, who has made a name for himself as an expert provider, found a clinical finisher inAngulo.

In the final minutes, Alberto Noguera nearly gave FC Goa the full three points. A left-footed screamer from distance went past substitute custodian Gurmeet Singh, who was brought in to replace the

injured Subhasish Roy. The ball, however, crashed into the sidepost and stayed out.



Gurmeet’s opposite number Mohammad Nawaz had a good day at the office, making a couple of brave, crucial saves.