Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast holds FC Goa to 1-1 draw, maintains unbeaten run ISL 2020: A proactive FC Goa created better chances, An unbeaten NEUFC sits in the second place in the standings with five points from three games. Ashwin Achal 30 November, 2020 22:14 IST Igor Angulo celebrates with teammate Brandon Fernandes after scoring the goal against NEUFC in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics Ashwin Achal 30 November, 2020 22:14 IST Igor Angulo’s third goal of the tournament helped FC Goa record a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at Fatorda Stadium in Vasco on Monday.A proactive FC Goa created better chances, but it was not enough to record a first win. An unbeaten NEUFC sits in the second place in the standings with five points from three games.RELATED | Highlights : FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FCNEUFC took a 1-0 lead despite FC Goa dominating the possession battle. FC Goa centre-back Ivan Gonzalez tugged on the arm of NEUFC forward Idrissa Sylla inside the box, leading the referee to award a soft penalty. Sylla, forced to retake the spot kick after an overeager teammate infringed, calmly converted his second attempt. Idrissa Sylla celebrates scoring for NEUFC against FC Goa. - ISL/Sportzpics Just a few minutes later, FC Goa pulled level through Angulo. The chance was created by Brandon Fernandes, who turned his marker Provat Lakra inside out to create space on the flank. A fine cross fromFernandes was received by Angulo, who deftly slotted it past the goalkeeper with a first-time left-footed shot. Fernandes, who has made a name for himself as an expert provider, found a clinical finisher inAngulo.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 News: NEUFC and FC Goa coaches involved in ugly spat on the touchline In the final minutes, Alberto Noguera nearly gave FC Goa the full three points. A left-footed screamer from distance went past substitute custodian Gurmeet Singh, who was brought in to replace theinjured Subhasish Roy. The ball, however, crashed into the sidepost and stayed out.Gurmeet’s opposite number Mohammad Nawaz had a good day at the office, making a couple of brave, crucial saves. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos