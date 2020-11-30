ISL 2020-21 news: NEUFC and FC Goa coaches involved in ugly spat on the touchline

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando and his NorthEast United FC counterpart Gerard Nus were involved in a heated confrontation during the match 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Monday.

NorthEast and Goa were locked at 1-1 after goals from Idrissa Sylla and Igor Angulo as tensions bubbled over the touchline between the two young coaches during the second half.

Nus, who was waiting for the substitution of Kwesi Appiah, lost his cool against Ferrando after the Goa coach was arguing with fourth official and moved aggressively towards his opposing manager. Both the backroom staff had to intervene to break up the pair. The referee booked both Ferrando and Nus for his behaviour.

RELATED | Highlights : FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Few minutes later, Nus, who is the youngest coach in the ISL at 35, was pushed to the ground by Goa midfielder Alberto Noguera before a throw in. Ferrando reacted by cheering and applauding the action of his player.

However, after the match ended 1-1, both the coaches were seen giving each other the obligatory fist bump.

Ferrando kept his answer short when questioned about the incident in the post-match interview.

"I prefer to not talk about it and talk about it face to face," the 39-year old said.

Nus pointed out that it was Ferrando, who encroached on to his technical area. "Basically, he was interested in joining NEUFC. He was at our bench. Ask him," he said.