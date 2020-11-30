Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: NEUFC and FC Goa coaches involved in ugly spat on the touchline ISL 2020: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando and his NorthEast United FC head coach Gerard Nus were involved in an ugly spat on the touchline during the match on Monday. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2020 21:47 IST Juan Ferrando is shown a yellow card for confronting NEUFC coach Gerard Nus on the touchline. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 30 November, 2020 21:47 IST FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando and his NorthEast United FC counterpart Gerard Nus were involved in a heated confrontation during the match 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Monday.NorthEast and Goa were locked at 1-1 after goals from Idrissa Sylla and Igor Angulo as tensions bubbled over the touchline between the two young coaches during the second half.Nus, who was waiting for the substitution of Kwesi Appiah, lost his cool against Ferrando after the Goa coach was arguing with fourth official and moved aggressively towards his opposing manager. Both the backroom staff had to intervene to break up the pair. The referee booked both Ferrando and Nus for his behaviour.RELATED | Highlights : FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FCFew minutes later, Nus, who is the youngest coach in the ISL at 35, was pushed to the ground by Goa midfielder Alberto Noguera before a throw in. Ferrando reacted by cheering and applauding the action of his player.However, after the match ended 1-1, both the coaches were seen giving each other the obligatory fist bump.Ferrando kept his answer short when questioned about the incident in the post-match interview."I prefer to not talk about it and talk about it face to face," the 39-year old said.Nus pointed out that it was Ferrando, who encroached on to his technical area. "Basically, he was interested in joining NEUFC. He was at our bench. Ask him," he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos