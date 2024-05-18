SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: ’We have nothing to lose now, we will be more fearless,’ says Punjab stand-in captain Jitesh ahead of Sunrisers clash

“We are more positive than before because we have nothing to lose now. We will go for a win tomorrow,” Punjab Kings captain Jitesh Sharma said on the eve of his team’s final IPL league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

“Yes, it has been an inconsistent journey. But, the mood is very fine. I agree that this season has been inconsistent for us, but we have played very good cricket,” Jitesh said.

“I think there are many positives in this tournament for us. We got Shashank (Singh), Ashutosh (Singh), and (Harpreet) Brar who are in good form,” he said.

“I think everything was fine. But, I think in cricket, you know there are ifs and buts sometimes and I think we just missed with some luck,” the Punjab captain said reflecting on the team being the least productive in the PowerPlays.

“I never believe in numbers. Frankly speaking, I believe in good intent and they (openers) had a very good intent towards the team,” he said.

ALSO READ | SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad pushes for top-two finish against depleted Punjab Kings

“It’s fine that they (openers) have not scored, but whenever they came. You can see that clearly that they were trying to give us a good start. That’s more important than numbers, I think,” Jitesh said.

Jitesh also felt that it was not difficult to miss the star England cricketers Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow.

“For some reason, we have selected a few players and were on the bench. So, it’s a very good opportunity for us and for the Punjab Kings to test their ability and their talent. I think there is nothing lost or anything bad for us that English players are not there,” he explained.

On his performances so far, Jitesh said he would love to see the team win more than his individual performances. “I’m such a player, I’m never happy. I agree that I have been somewhere up and down,” he added.

“But, my intent was very good, my intention was very good. I want my team to win. Personal goals are something different for me. I think I had a very good learning experience this year because I have seen this phase. Now, it’s better for me as I look ahead in my career,” he said.

On the team’s mindset, Jitesh said they would go for a win and playing fearless cricket is what Punjab Kings is famous for.

“Now, in the last game, we will be more fearless. Everyone will play with their good intent and we will play for the win only,” he concluded.