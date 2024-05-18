MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on May 18. 

Published : May 18, 2024 16:42 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Diksha Dagar in action. (Representative Image)
Diksha Dagar in action. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Diksha Dagar in action. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik were the only ones to make the 36-hole cut at the Amundi German Masters.

Pranavi and Diksha carded 1-over 73 each and were 3-over for two rounds and placed T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over.

Of the four others, Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by a shot, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots.

Avani Prashanth withdrew midway through the second round. The cut fell at +5, with 66 players making it through to the weekend.

Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling produced a round of 70 (-2) for the second consecutive day to lead by a stroke.

The Berlin native sat in a share of fourth place overnight and began her second round from the 10th tee at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

Försterling’s round was built around the three birdies she rolled in between the sixth and the ninth, as she had four birdies and two bogeys.

Since teeing it up at this tournament in 2023, Försterling has won three Ladies European Tour titles.

-PTI

E-SPORTS

MOGO Esports Signs India’s Premier Battle Grounds Mobile India Team for 2024 Season

Team Destro.
Team Destro. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Team Destro. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mobile Global Esports Inc (MOGO), a leading name in Indian esports, signs India’s reigning Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) and BGMI Master Series (BGMS) champions, Team Destro,  to represent the organization throughout the 2024 season.

The newly acquired team is captained by in-game leader Ammar Khan, known as “Destro.” The roster also includes players like entry fraggers Justin Nadar (“Justin”), Parth Garg (“DeltaPG”), and versatile support/assaulter Pavan Kumar (“Shogun”). The team is coached by Robin Singh.

Last year, this squad dominated the competitive BGMI landscape, raking in INR 2.5 crores in prize money from top tournaments. Their victories include titles from BGMI Master Series Season 2 and Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023. Additionally, they won high-profile third-party tournaments like Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup: Champions and India Today League Invitationals, demonstrating their undeniable skill and cohesion.

TENNIS

Shanker Heisnam clinches ITF Junior singles title

Second seed Shanker Heisnam recovered from being down 0-4 in the third set to beat top seed Kandhavel Mahalingam 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Vijay Khand tennis arena on Saturday.

It was the second singles title in the ITF junior circuit for Shanker, following the one he had won in Raipur recently.

In the girls final, top seed Laxmisiri Dandu brushed aside the challenge from Aishwarya Jadhav for the loss of four games. Laxmisiri had earlier won the doubles title with Mahika Khanna.

The results (finals):
Boys: Shanker Heisnam bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Girls: Laxmisiri Dandu bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-3, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA National Series Juniors: Uttam Karthik and Swasti Singh win U-16 titles

Top seeds Uttam Karthik and Swasti Singh won the boys and girls titles respectively in the AITA National Series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Sunday.

The results (finals):
Under-16 boys: Uttam Karthik bt Viraj Choudhary 6-3, 6-2.
Under-16 girls: Swasti Singh bt Sara Hooda 6-1, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar /

Tvesa Malik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Covers removed as drizzle stops ahead of toss in Bengaluru; Teams begin warm-ups
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast Live Updates: Toss likely to be delayed by rain; Evening showers predicted
    Team Sportstar
  4. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Xavi denies reports that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing him
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ex-WADA chief Pound says ‘disgusted’ by USADA ‘lies’ over China cases
    AFP
  3. Elorda Cup 2024: Four Indian boxers sign off with bronze medals after semifinals loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 17: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title in AITA National series
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony test on River Seine postponed, city official says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Covers removed as drizzle stops ahead of toss in Bengaluru; Teams begin warm-ups
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast Live Updates: Toss likely to be delayed by rain; Evening showers predicted
    Team Sportstar
  4. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat, Minakshi win gold as India finishes with 12 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Xavi denies reports that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing him
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment