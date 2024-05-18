Indian sports wrap, May 18: Pranavi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at German Masters

GOLF

Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik were the only ones to make the 36-hole cut at the Amundi German Masters.

Pranavi and Diksha carded 1-over 73 each and were 3-over for two rounds and placed T-30, while Tvesa (77) squeezed inside the cut line at 5-over.

Of the four others, Sneha Singh (75) missed the cut by a shot, Vani Kapoor (77) by three shots and Amandeep Drall (78) by five shots.

Avani Prashanth withdrew midway through the second round. The cut fell at +5, with 66 players making it through to the weekend.

Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling produced a round of 70 (-2) for the second consecutive day to lead by a stroke.

The Berlin native sat in a share of fourth place overnight and began her second round from the 10th tee at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

Försterling’s round was built around the three birdies she rolled in between the sixth and the ninth, as she had four birdies and two bogeys.

Since teeing it up at this tournament in 2023, Försterling has won three Ladies European Tour titles.

-PTI

E-SPORTS

MOGO Esports Signs India’s Premier Battle Grounds Mobile India Team for 2024 Season

Team Destro. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mobile Global Esports Inc (MOGO), a leading name in Indian esports, signs India’s reigning Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) and BGMI Master Series (BGMS) champions, Team Destro, to represent the organization throughout the 2024 season.

The newly acquired team is captained by in-game leader Ammar Khan, known as “Destro.” The roster also includes players like entry fraggers Justin Nadar (“Justin”), Parth Garg (“DeltaPG”), and versatile support/assaulter Pavan Kumar (“Shogun”). The team is coached by Robin Singh.

Last year, this squad dominated the competitive BGMI landscape, raking in INR 2.5 crores in prize money from top tournaments. Their victories include titles from BGMI Master Series Season 2 and Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023. Additionally, they won high-profile third-party tournaments like Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup: Champions and India Today League Invitationals, demonstrating their undeniable skill and cohesion.

TENNIS

Shanker Heisnam clinches ITF Junior singles title

Second seed Shanker Heisnam recovered from being down 0-4 in the third set to beat top seed Kandhavel Mahalingam 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Vijay Khand tennis arena on Saturday.

It was the second singles title in the ITF junior circuit for Shanker, following the one he had won in Raipur recently.

In the girls final, top seed Laxmisiri Dandu brushed aside the challenge from Aishwarya Jadhav for the loss of four games. Laxmisiri had earlier won the doubles title with Mahika Khanna.

The results (finals): Boys: Shanker Heisnam bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Girls: Laxmisiri Dandu bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-3, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA National Series Juniors: Uttam Karthik and Swasti Singh win U-16 titles

Top seeds Uttam Karthik and Swasti Singh won the boys and girls titles respectively in the AITA National Series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Sunday.

The results (finals): Under-16 boys: Uttam Karthik bt Viraj Choudhary 6-3, 6-2. Under-16 girls: Swasti Singh bt Sara Hooda 6-1, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan