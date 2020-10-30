ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC ropes in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC Rohlupuia.

While 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-year deal. Ranawade, a product of the AIFF Academy in Goa, has represented the now defunct DSK Shivajians and Mohun Bagan in the I League along with two stints at fellow ISL side FC Goa.

The defender, who hails from Mumbai, is also a junior international having represented India at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

READ: Mumbai City FC signs Japanese midfielder Goddard

Rohlupuia played his youth football at East Bengal and through impressive performances in midfield, earned his place in the senior squad, representing the Kolkata-based club nine times between 2018 and 2020.

“Mumbai City is a club with a model that puts its faith in young players, and I am eager to see where it can take me in my development as a football player. I’ve worked under coach Lobera in the past and I am ready to get started in this new challenge,” Ranawade was quoted as saying in a media release.

READ: Mumbai City FC rope in defender Tondonba Singh

Rohlupuia , on his part, said, “This is a massive platform for a young player like me to come in and prove my worth. The project and the vision here at Mumbai City is progressive and I am confident it will help me and that I can help the team.”

Head coach Sergio Lobera described the duo as “fantastic individuals” who will bring lots of energy to the team.