Difficult to like, impossible to break: Edu Bedia's ISL marathon with fractured ribs

After almost 135 minutes of the ISL semifinal second leg, FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia was sprawled on his back, motionless, as the celebrations sparked in the Mumbai City FC camp. This meant more to him as he bid to pull his team into the final against his former teammates and coach. Bedia had given it his everything for 210 minutes, with two fractured ribs and all.

It was Sergio Lobera who brought Bedia to these shores in 2017 as a No. 10 midfielder before he lost out the role to the mercurial Hugo Boumous. Over the years, Bedia was moved into a deeper midfield role but was seen as the second choice to Ahmed Jahouh by Lobera. In the 2019-20 season, the Spaniard featured in just 529 minutes across 13 outings.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City beats FC Goa 6-5 on penalties to cruise into maiden ISL final

Bedia neither possesses the dribbling ability and incisive running of a Boumous nor does he possess the passing range of a Jahouh. Bedia, instead, can protect the ball like his life depends on it, by shielding it with close control and ticking possession over by bringing others into play.

He is the stereotypical ‘rather have him in your side than face him’ player. He feigns, whinges, kicks and allegedly bites, too, which makes him the ideal player to dislike. The oppositions fans love to hate him and commentator Paul Masefield yells ‘disgrace’ each time Bedia rolls around on the floor.

Bedia lost out on the no. 10 role to Hugo Boumous during their time together at FC Goa. - ISL/Sportzpics

But Boumous and Jahouh followed Lobera over to Mumbai City as part of the lucrative City Football Group project. Bedia stayed and extended his stay for another two years to become the club’s longest-serving foreign player.

Goa fans adore him. Juan Ferrando does. On the pitch, he has become an extension of Ferrando’s philosophy of ‘treat the ball like your friend’. Bedia has recorded the most number of passes this season with 1495, while Goa leads the table for the same metrics. On the night, Goa outplayed Lobera’s Mumbai City. Mumbai had zero shots on target. That’s not something which you see often.

Bedia, who came into the game on a yellow card, produced a more disciplined game from a quarterback role. He committed just a single foul in the whole 120 minutes, had the most touches on the ball and most number of passes. His fondness for the dark arts was kept in check. For most parts.

PODCAST - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season.

After Jahouh committed his second foul inside 15 minutes, Bedia moved up to the match referee, gesturing three fingers up to let him know that it was in fact Jahouh’s third indiscretion. He lunged in on a couple of occasions but for his inadvertent poor timing, he managed to avoid the player and a booking.

He created the best chance of the game. His team could have won with the final kick or touch of the game. Bedia won a free-kick in the final minute of added time. He swung in a free-kick, which James Donachie had to just redirect the ball either side of Amrinder Singh, but miscued his header.

After another half an hour of back and forth, Bedia stepped up as his team’s first taker in the penalty shoot-out. His weary legs seemed to give way as he went for placement, instead of power, and had his effort saved. He turned around and returned to his teammates with his hands covering his face.

He couldn’t do more as he watched on as Rowllin Borges took Mumbai into the final. He fell on his back with his shirt pulled over his head. A pile of bodies lay around after a monumental effort over two legs against the best team in the land. The team had embodied itself in Bedia’s fighting spirit only to fall short by the smallest margins. Ever the pantomime villain, Bedia, may have even managed to win a heart or two.