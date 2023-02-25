ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ends league stage with a 2-0 Kolkata derby win over East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan continued its impressive run against archrival East Bengal in the Indian Super League with a 2-0 win in the second Kolkata Derby of the ninth edition here on Saturday.

Slavko Damjanovic and Dimitri Petratos got their names on the scorers’ list as ATK MB sealed third spot in the table.

Though the Kolkata giant finished level with Bengaluru FC on points (34), it was ranked third on goal difference. It will now host Odisha on March 4 in the battle for a semifinal spot.

The opening half was insipid as both sides failed to show any spark in the attacking third.

The contest came alive after the change of ends when the teams started making forays with more purpose. After a spell of intense attacks, ATK MB found the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Manvir Singh flicked a Petratos corner to the tall Damjanovic who found the target off the second attempt.

The win was sealed by Petratos in the 90th minute who swooped in on the rebound after substitute Kiyan Nassiri’s attempt was blocked by East Bengal goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

The result: East Bengal 0 lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Damjanovic 68, Petratos 90).