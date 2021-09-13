ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22: Full fixtures, match timings and venues

The Indian Super League 2021-22 season kicks off on November 19, with last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan clashing with Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The first leg of the Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here is ATK Mohun Bagan's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -