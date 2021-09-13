Home ISL News ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22: Full fixtures, match timings and venues Last season runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan faces its arch-rival SC East Bengal on November 27 in what would be the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season's first Kolkata Derby. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:42 IST ATKMB kicks off its ISL 2021-22 campaign against the Kerala Blasters on November 19. - Sportzpics for ISL Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:42 IST The Indian Super League 2021-22 season kicks off on November 19, with last season's runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan clashing with Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The first leg of the Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venuesThe remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Here is ATK Mohun Bagan's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -Match Number Date FixtureTimings (IST)Venue 1November 19ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda2November 27SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium3December 1ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda4December 6Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim5December 11ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda6December 16Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim7December 21North East United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda8December 29ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda9January 5ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda10January 8ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :