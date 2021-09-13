ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

The Indian Super League's (ISL 2021-22) eighth season will kick-off on November 19 with a mouth-watering clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season, which were announced on Monday, indicated that all the weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm. However, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

SC East Bengal begins its campaign on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC, while defending champion Mumbai City FC will take on its arch rival FC Goa on November 22. The first leg of marquee Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on November 27.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.