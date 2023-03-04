ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith collapses mid-game against Odisha FC in the ISL knockout

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith collapsed mid-game in the Indian Super League match against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The incident happened just after the hour-mark when the goalkeeper jumped to take control of the ball from a set-piece situation and collapsed immediately on the ground.

The referee indicated for immediate medical attention and ATKMB’s medical team rushed to the spot while an ambulance entered the ground for quick aid. Fortunately, Kaith eventually got back on his feet after being treated by the team’s doctor but had to leave the field owing to a serious concussion during gameplay.

Arsh Shaikh replaced the goalie eventually despite Kaith saying,”I am okay” while leaving the field. Ten minutes later, Kaith left the field on the ambulance for scans and tests about the extent of any possible damage after the incident.

ATK Mohun Bagan has not given any official update on the player’s health so far.

Juan Ferrando’s side went on to win the match 2-0 with Arsh making some good saved in the absence of Kaith. It will face Hyderabad FC in the semifinal next, playing away on March 9 and will host the defending champion, four days later.

More to follow.