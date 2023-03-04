LIVE ATKMB 0-0 OFC: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL Knockouts, Indian Super League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League knockout match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, being played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

16’

Save! Dimitrios takes the free-kick and the floated ball is headed beautifully on target by McHugh. Amrinder, however, makes a good reflex save to deny the opening goal with the corner in the follow-up seeing OFC clear the ball out of danger.

13’

ATK Mohun Bagan looks to have stern control in the midfield with Carl McHugh and Puitea ensuring that the ball stays in control of the Mariners. Odisha, on the other hand, has looked second best by some distance so far.

10’

The former Bengaluru FC winger is struggling and may juts be forced to leave the field as Liston Colaco gets up and gears up to come on. And yes, it is the Goa-born forward coming on to the pitch as Juan Ferrando is forced to make a change so early in the game.

8’

Yellow Card! Ashique Kuruniyan tries a run up the pitch in the Odisha half and Raynier fouls him in what was a rash challenge and the referee gives the first booking of the game.

5’

Odisha looks to start with a calm temperament to wait for a mistake by ATK Mohun Bagan, which is enjoying most of the ball possession. Gombau’s side has been menacing on the counter in the league so far and will try and do the same here.

Kick Off! The second ISL knockout between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is underway in Kolkata! OFC, in white starts from right to left while ATKMB starts from the other end.

Starting lineups: ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous; Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh; Victor Rodriguez, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will bank on its die-hard supporters in a bid to carry on its winning momentum against Odisha FC in the second knockout match of the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Third-placed ATKMB, which grabbed full points from its final two league outings, including the Kolkata derby against East Bengal, will be inspired by its seven home wins out of 10 matches and no-loss record against Odisha.

The Mariners had beaten Odisha in their last meeting at the same venue about a month ago. It should provide more confidence to the host in its third playoff appearance.

ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos has scored nine goals and assisted seven so far. He will be eager to inflate his tally on Saturday.

“It is not necessary to change. We only have to work on the details,” said ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando.

The sixth-positioned Odisha, which lost its last league engagement against Jamshedpur FC at home, has just three away victories. But reaching the ISL knockouts for the first time will spur the Juggernauts to forget the past and make a fresh start in the do-or-die stage.

Odisha will rely on its star striker Diego Mauricio, who has scored 12 goals, to turn things around.

“All the players are fit and available. We faced them (ATKMB) twice in the league, drawing one and losing the other. Now it is time to win,” said Odisha coach Josep Gombau.

The winner of the contest will meet Hyderabad FC in the last-four.

- Y. B. Sarangi

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Predicted XI ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Glan Martins, Federico Gallego, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin.

When and where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match kick-off?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, February 18 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Where can you watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.