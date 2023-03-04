ATK Mohun Bagan notched up a clinical 2-0 win over Odisha FC in front of 35,000 passionate fans in the Indian Super League knockout playoff match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Hugo Boumous and Dimitrios Petratos scored for ATKMB, which performed better in all departments to ensure its semifinals meeting with Hyderabad FC.

Diego Mauricio led the OFC attack well, but the lack of finishing disappointed the visitors.

OFC gave a good account of its defence until a lapse let it down.

Following some end-to-end action around the half-hour mark and a brilliant save by Amrinder, ATKMB drew first blood. Petratos found Manvir Singh with a quick corner, whose smart flick got the ball to Boumous, who deftly finished with his left foot catching the OFC defence napping.

OFC pressed hard after half-time but was outmanned by the determined ATKMB in the home box.

An enterprising ATKMB doubled its lead with another combined effort. It began from Boumous on the left, got relayed by Carl Muchugh and shot in by Petratos, who recorded his 10th goal of the season.

A collision between Mauricio and Mariners’ custodian Vishal Kaith produced some anxious moments, with the latter collapsing due to a concussion. An ambulance raced to the pitch amid prayers from the stands, but the brave Kaith got on his feet. He was substituted by Anwer Shaikh (65th minute) and was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

Nevertheless, ATKMB deservedly secured its 10th clean sheet and the playoff win.