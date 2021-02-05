ISL 2020-21 LIVE, BFC vs CFC Live Football Score: Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC goalless at half-time

This is Sportstar's ISL LIVE match blog of the encounter between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday.

Chennaiyin has dominated Bengaluru and has created the better of the openings in front goal without really testing Gurpreet. The Bengaluru custodian made a crucial interception to deny a tap-in for Isma after being set up by CFC's new signing Lanzarote. Bengaluru's best chance came off the boot of Chhetri but Sabia made a vital block.

45'+2' Good play by Isma on the ball before playing in Rahim on the right but the winger has strayed offside and the linesman puts his flag up.

Two minutes of added time.

44' Back-to-back fouls called against Lanza and Rahim. 18 fouls from both sides in the half.

40' Chennaiyin on the break.. Chhangte wins the ball off Khabra and plays in Lanzarote behind the Bengaluru defence. The midfielder's cutback for Isma is crucially intervened by Gurpreet before the striker can nod it into the net!

38' Chhangte cuts inside and fires a shot at goal from distance but it's straight at Gurpreet, who collects it comfortably.

34' CHANCE! Superb block by Sabia to deny Chhetri! Paartalu with a ball behind the defence for Khabra on the right and the cutback finds an unmarked Chhetri in the box. Chhetri's first-time shot, which looked goalbound is blocked by Sabia.

32' Cleiton with a high freekick into the Chennaiyin box but Kaith comes out to punch it away from goal.

30' Drinks break taken.

28' CHANCE! Thapa picks out Rahim's run with a defence-splitting pass but the forward overhits his cutback for Isma, who had made a good run into the box. Chennaiyin recyle possession and Reagan makes a run into the box and had two chances to find a teammate inside the box but he can't get his passes past the Bengaluru players.

27' Lanza finds Chhangte's run down the right but the winger's cross is poor and is straight into the hands of Gurpreet.

24' Foul in Bengaluru's half on the left flank. Lanza's freekick doesn't get past the Bengaluru defender inside the box and is cleared away.

21' Ajith with a foul on Isma near the halfway line as he was looking to run on to a long ball. Ajith goes into the referee's notebook.

17' Chennaiyin building pressure with sustained possession. Bengaluru pinned to its own half.

13' Jerry's cross is headed behind by Khabra for a Chennaiyin corner. Reagan picks up the second ball from the corner and he fires his shot over the bar with a left-footed effort.

11' CHANCE! Thapa is played down the right and he swings in a cross into the box on the bounce. Chhangte fires in a header on the run but its straight at Gurpreet, who catches it.

7' Bengaluru pus Chennaiyin under pressure just outside its own box and Cleiton wins possession from which Parag swings a cross into the box. Udanta's shot is saved by Kaith.

6' Isma with a driving run from midfield before unleashing a shot from distance which is parried away by Gurpreet. Rahim miscues his shot on the rebound but Gurpreet collects it comfortably.

4' Ball over the top for Isma by Lanza but the offside flag goes against him.

2' Ball over the top by Paartalu for Chhetri but Sipovic shields the ball into the hands of Kaith.

1' Bengaluru gets the game underway from right to left.

FIRST HALF

7.24 PM: Both teams make their way out to the middle. Chennaiyin in its away white kits and Bengaluru in blue.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu registered a cleansheet for the first time in 11 matches against SC East Bengal. Can he add another cleansheet against Chennaiyin FC today? - ISL/Sportzpics

6.55 PM: Leon Augustin and Rahul Bheke drop out of the Bengaluru FC XI from its 2-0 win over SC East Bengal. Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas are named in the starting XI.

Both Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC's most influential Indian players -- Sunil Chhetri and Anirudh Thapa -- will go head-to-head at the Fatorda Stadium. - ISL/Sportzpics

6.45 PM: Manuel Lanzarote is back and he will make his debut for Chennaiyin FC. Anirudh Thapa returns from injury and is drafted into the starting XI. Enes Sipovic is back alongside Eli Sabia after his one-game suspension. Deepak Tangri, Thoi Singh and Germanpreet Singh make way from the Hyderabad FC debut.

6.30 PM: The team news is in

Bengaluru FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Parag Srivas, Francisco Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar; Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri; Cleiton Silva.

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Rahim Ali.

6 PM: Here are the predicted XIs

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Francisco Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri; Cleiton Silva.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Rahim Ali.

MATCH PREVIEW:

After snapping its eight-match winless run with a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to steal a march over its rivals in the battle for the last playoff berth when it takes on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

In sixth position with 18 points, the 2018-19 champion is four points off the fourth spot, and would want to build on the positive result. Chennaiyin, eighth in the table with two fewer points, will be hoping to get out of a slump that has seen two draws and two defeats in the last four matches.

But BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa will have to reshuffle his side again. Defender Rahul Bheke will be missing after having picked up his fourth yellow card, while youngster Leon Augustine – a breath of fresh air in recent games – is out with a hamstring injury. On match-eve, Moosa confirmed that defensive mainstay Juanan was unlikely to recover from the hamstring strain he suffered a week ago against Hyderabad FC.

The return of midfielder Erik Paartalu from suspension should however give the side a fillip. New signing Xisco Hernandez is out of mandatory quarantine and available, though his long break from competitive football means he will only be eased into the squad and not thrusted in. The news that midfielder Dimas Delgado has returned to India will warm the BFC fans’ hearts, though he may be available only for the last two ties.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo has his full roster of foreign players available for selection. It will serve the team well if Manuel Lanzarote, who has come in for the injured Rafael Crivellaro, can lend the midfield some creativity. Leading up to the contest, Chennaiyin has scored just once in four games.

Anirudh Thapa is in contention too and will hope to be more of an influence than he was in the narrow 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture in early December in which he limped off after just 15 minutes.

“With Thapa, I told him not to hurry because after his first injury he came back very quickly and got injured again,” said Laszlo. “But he's mentally and physically fit. We helped him come back from injury and he will help the team to get a victory over Bengaluru.”

“If we want to be in the top four, we have to win the remaining games. We have five finals. I hope we can showcase not just good football but also score goals. We created so many chances but didn't score. I hope that we have more luck against Bengaluru,” Laszlo added.