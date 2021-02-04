AIFF rejects East Bengal review plea on Fowler punishment

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has rejected a review plea by East Bengal to overturn its head coach Robbie Fowler's four-match suspension and Rs 5 lakh fine.

The Liverpool legend was on Wednesday found guilty of making defamatory and insulting remarks against Indian referees. He was charged under Article 59.1 of AIFF disciplinary code that specifically deals with offences related to racist remarks.

Following East Bengal's 1-1 draw against a 10-man FC Goa in Margaon on January 29, Fowler had allegedly said the refereeing was either "anti-English or anti-East Bengal".

A day after the judgment, East Bengal top official Debabrata Sarkar requested the chairman of the AIFF disciplinary committee, Ushanath Banerjee, to "reconsider the decision in the larger interests of the century-old club".

But Banerjee turned down the plea and in a statement said: "The punishment given by the Committee unanimously for gross misconduct committed by Fowler does not call for any sympathetic reconsideration and once delivered, it is beyond any scope of review."

The suspension means that Fowler would miss the high-profile return-leg derby against ATK Mohun Bagan on February 19 and can only resume duties in the team's concluding league fixture against Odisha FC on February 27.

In its maiden ISL season, SC East Bengal is 10th, above laggard Odisha FC, in the points table.