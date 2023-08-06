MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC ropes in midfielder Ayush Adhikari

The 22-year-old became the 11th player to have been brought on board for the Marina Machans this season.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ayush Adhikari during a training session.
Ayush Adhikari during a training session. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC
infoIcon

Ayush Adhikari during a training session. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has roped in Delhi-born central midfielder Ayush Adhikari ahead of the forthcoming 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old became the 11th player to have been brought on board for the Marina Machans this season. Adhikari’s arrival from Kerala Blasters FC is expected to bring strength to the midfield for CFC. Adhikari has scored one goal for KBFC in the RF Development League and an assist for Indian Arrows FC in the I-League.

READ: FC Goa announces 25-member squad for Durand Cup 2023

“I am delighted to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and look forward to working under the guidance of coach Owen Coyle, who has helped with the development of many young players in the past. I hope to give a good account of myself, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans proud,” Adhikari commented.

Adhikari made his professional debut as an 18-year-old for Ozone FC in the 2019-20 season, and moved to Indian Arrows in the same season. After his switch to Blasters in 2020-21, he has made 30 appearances for the team in the Indian Super League, Super Cup and Durand Cup.

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

Chennaiyin FC /

Ayush Adhikari

