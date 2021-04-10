Home ISL News Chennaiyin FC parts ways with Csaba Laszlo Chennaiyin FC has let go of head coach Csaba Laszlo after a disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign, where the club managed only three wins in 20 games and finished eighth on the table. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 18:30 IST Csaba Laszlo's Chennaiyin FC was among the best chance-creators in the ISL but was let down by its woeful finishing. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 18:30 IST Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Csaba Laszlo, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Saturday.The announcement comes at the end of a disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign for the two-time champion, where it managed only three wins in 20 games and finished eighth on the table.RELATED| Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season "We would like to thank Csaba László, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gábriš and Martin Raška for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future!" the club said on Twitter. We would like to thank Csaba László, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gábriš and Martin Raška for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future! #AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/70bXLMNCC6— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) April 10, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.