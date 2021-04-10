Chennaiyin FC parts ways with Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Csaba Laszlo, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes at the end of a disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign for the two-time champion, where it managed only three wins in 20 games and finished eighth on the table.

"We would like to thank Csaba László, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gábriš and Martin Raška for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future!" the club said on Twitter.