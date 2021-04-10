ISL News

Chennaiyin FC parts ways with Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC has let go of head coach Csaba Laszlo after a disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign, where the club managed only three wins in 20 games and finished eighth on the table.

Csaba Laszlo

Csaba Laszlo's Chennaiyin FC was among the best chance-creators in the ISL but was let down by its woeful finishing.   -  ISL/Sportzpics

Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with head coach Csaba Laszlo, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes at the end of a disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign for the two-time champion, where it managed only three wins in 20 games and finished eighth on the table.

"We would like to thank Csaba László, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gábriš and Martin Raška for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future!" the club said on Twitter.

 