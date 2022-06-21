Chennaiyin FC signs Aakash Sangwan, Sajal Bag

Chennaiyin FC has completed the signings of defender Aakash Sangwan and midfielder Sajal Bag on two-year contracts ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Sangwan, 26, is the fourth defender signed by Chennaiyin FC this summer, while promising West Bengal youngster Bag became the seventh midfielder to join the club.

Both players will be playing in the ISL for the first time.

“We are happy to welcome two new members to the Chennaiyin family in Aakash Sangwan and Sajal Bag,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani in a press release on Tuesday.

The left-footed Sangwan will be joining the Marina Machans from RoundGlass Punjab, formerly known as Minerva Punjab, with whom he won an I-League title in 2018.

Bag, on the other hand, will join Chennaiyin after an impressive showing in West Bengal’s runner-up finish in the Santosh Trophy.

“In Aakash, we have an I-League winner who has shown on many occasions that he is a player that can be relied upon in the backline. We are also aware of young Sajals’ exploits in the recently concluded Santosh Trophy with Bengal and we believe we can provide him the support he needs to break through,” she added.

Sangwan, who hails from Haryana, has played 66 matches in his professional career. Since making his debut for RoundGlass Punjab in 2016, he has played five I-League seasons for it, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

He also had a brief stint with Churchill Brothers FC, for whom he featured thrice during the 2019-20 I-League season before returning to RoundGlass Punjab.

“I am super excited for my first season with Chennaiyin FC. It’s a club I always admired and glad to be a part of,” said Sangwan.

The 19-year-old Bag was part of Mohun Bagan’s youth set-up where he was adjudged Best Youth Player of the Season in 2019-20. He has played 46 matches across various domestic competitions, scoring six goals.

“I am delighted to join Chennaiyin FC. I am very excited with the opportunity and motivated to train harder. I want to contribute in achieving the ISL trophy,” elated Bag said.