East Bengal announced the name of two-time Indian national coach Stephen Constantine as the new head coach of its team for the upcoming season.

With Emami Group extending its hand as the new investor, the century-old club has started the team-building process for the season, which gets underway with the Durand Cup on August 16.

Constantine, who was at the helm of the Indian national men’s football team for a substantial period twice between 2002 to 2005 and 2015 to 2019, will be embarking on his first club assignment in the country with East Bengal. Having guided the Indian national team with a fair bit of success, the 59-year-old English professional coach is being considered for his experience and knowledge of Indian football.

East Bengal had a couple of forgettable seasons under the investment of Shree Cement since it made its debut in 2020, chiefly owing to the persistent differences between the club officials and the investor.

The club is looking to improve its performance this time by initiating the team-building process early with the consent of the new investor, which has announced August 2 as the date for signing the binding agreement with the Club.