Home News ISL 2019: Goa beats Odisha to lead points table - Talking points Ferran Corominas scored twice against Odisha FC to take FC Goa to the top of the Indian Super League points table. Here are the talking points from the game. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 10:16 IST Brandon Fernandes celebrates his first goal of this season. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 10:16 IST FC Goa sailed to the top of Indian Super League (ISL) points table with a 3-0 win over Odisha FC as Gaurs' talisman Ferran Corominas scored a brace and Brandon Fernandes netted his first goal of the season.Odisha put up a good fight but failed to trouble the Goan defenders as it fell to its second defeat of the season.Here are the major talking points:1) Goa leads ISL points tableWith the win over Odisha, Goa now has a total of 18 points from nine games, which keeps it at the top of the points table. Goa boasts a three-point lead over Bengaluru, and is four points adrift of ATK, which is third.Goa is on the road for the next two games, facing Chennaiyin on Boxing Day, and title competitor Bengaluru eight days later.2) Coro catching upFerran Corominas scored twice on Sunday to take his goals tally to six goals from five games. Coro -- as he is fondly known -- was sidelined for three games earlier on following an injury.Despite being away from action, Coro is now the second-highest scorer, two goals away from leader Roy Krishna of ATK. Krishna has eight goals from nine matches.3) Injuries pile upThe game saw three major injuries as Jackichand Singh (Goa), Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diawandou Diagne (both Odisha) had to be substituted due to injuries.Jackichand -- a key member of Goa's midfield -- was taken off on a stretcher as early as the 23rd minute with Seiminlen Doungel replacing the Manipur-born player.For Odisha, young Jerry had to be replaced by Romeo Fernandes in the 50th minute, whereas Diagne's game was cut short at the break due to a shoulder injury.No updates have been released about their injuries. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos