ISL: Glan Martins returns to ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian midfielder Glan Martins has signed up with his former club ATK Mohun Bagan on a long-term deal, the Mariners announced on Monday.

“Martins will start training for the club from Tuesday,” ATK Mohun Bagan said in statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan haS a crucial ISL home match against Odisha FC at the Saltlake Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder will also reunite with his former FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando as they would look to replicate their old chemistry now at ATK Mohun Bagan.

From 15 matches this season, Martins had nine appearances, spending 470 minutes on the field and he’s yet to score a goal.

Martins’ return to ATK Mohn Bagan was possible on a swap deal with the FC Goa that would mean former India midfielder Lenny Rodrigues joining the Gaurs.

Rodrigues played nine of ATK Mohun Bagan’s 14 matches and scored one goal with an overall game time of 442 minutes.