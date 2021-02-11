AIFF issues show-cause notice to Mumbai City's Hugo Boumous

Mumbai City FC’s Hugo Boumous was on Thursday served a show-cause notice by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee for abusing match officials in an Indian Super League contest against FC Goa.

The show-cause notice was related to an incident that happened in a contest played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on February 8, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

“In the game...Boumous received his 4th yellow card of the season in the fifth minute of injury time for ‘delaying the restart of play’. He was then shown a direct red card a minute later for ‘using offensive and abusive languages towards the appointed match officials’,” the ISL said in a statement.

“Boumous will automatically serve a two-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards and a direct expulsion, according to league regulations. He will at least remain ineligible for selection in Mumbai City’s matches against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC next.”

Furthermore, upon analysis of the referee’s report, the Moroccan has been summoned by the Committee and asked to explain why no additional sanctions cannot be imposed on him.

Boumous has been given time till 9am on Friday to submit a reply.