ISL Semifinal: Hyderabad FC banking on home advantage against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez expects a stiff challenge as his side hosts ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal in the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Thursday.

“Every team that has reached the semifinal will try to reach the final, and we play the semifinal like we did last season. Let’s see if we get to qualify for the final of the ISL the same as last season,” Marquez said ahead of the first leg.

The reigning ISL champion made it to the semifinal with a second place finish in the Hero ISL points table with 42 points from 20 games, which is its highest point tally in the history of the league.

Hyderabad will be looking to replicate its performance from last year where Marquez’ side beat ATKMB in the semifinal.

“Last season, we had a very good campaign and had the chance to win the Shield. We had a bit of bad luck, but then we went on to win the ISL title. We were clinical back then, and we will look to replicate the same style this season to reach the final. Anything can happen in the knockout rounds. ATK Mohun Bagan are in a better momentum than when they played against us in Hyderabad but we are a very good team as well, and we are a very difficult team to beat” the Spaniard said.

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are two of the best teams in the league defensively having conceded just 16 and 17 goals respectively this season.

Their defensive process was highlighted in their league encounters this season, when both games were decided by a 1-0 margin, with both teams winning a game apiece.

“Theoretically it seems like that (low scoring match), even if you see the knockout games in the last few days, it was a tight game and we and ATKMB are the teams who conceded very few goals in the league stage. But football is (unpredictable) so it may be a game with four or five goals. But theoretically not too many goals would be in the game,” Marquez commented.

Hyderabad has lost just two games at home, with the team securing 17 points in process. Marquez is expecting a packed stadium on Thursday and expressed his gratitude for the fans who have turned up throughout the season.

“I would like the stadium to be full. I know that is very difficult because people who know the game said that after recovering from Covid, there are less people in the stadiums. But in this kind of (semifinal) game, it has to be practically full and I always repeat the same that we are very grateful to the people who are coming to the stadium. If we want that football to grow in this city, Hyderabad FC need to continue with this line and try to always arrive at the top level and to fight for the titles,” he concluded.