ISL: Jobby Justin set for fresh start with Chennaiyin

After missing the entire 2020-21 Indian Super League season due to ACL injury, former Indian forward Jobby Justin is making a fresh start with a new club.

The 26-year-old Justin mutually parted ways with ATK Mohun Bagan, when he still had one more year of his contract left with the Kolkata club. Though he had offers from a few clubs including Kerala Blasters, Justin decided to join Chennaiyin FC for footballing reasons. "I had offers from many clubs but I was more interested in playing in South India. But when the deal with Blasters fell through, I decided to opt for the Chennai side as I thought I had a good chance of figuring in the playing eleven as Chennaiyin usually plays with three forwards.

"I know quite a few Chennaiyin players personally so it won't be a problem for me to blend with them. I am excited to join the club and I am looking forward to a fruitful season,'' he said.

The last one year was traumatic for Jobby who suffered an ACL tear during ATK's preparatory camp in Goa. He immediately underwent surgery in Mumbai and started the slow climb back to fitness. "It was a bit disappointing to lose an entire season for injury, but you have to accept it. I started my rehabilitation last November and now I have recovered fully. After the lockdown-induced break I have now started training at the LIFFA Academy to keep myself fit before the pre-season camp of Chennaiyin FC,'' he added.

Justin welcomed the new rule to include more Indian players in the starting eleven in the ISL. "The new rule will give a lifeline to strikers like me as I feel we have been sidelined as clubs always prefer foreign players as strikers. Now the clubs will be forced to play Indian players in key roles and it will help Indian football in the long run,'' he said.