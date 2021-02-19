ISL 2020-21: AIFF bans Boumous further; Edu Bedia cleared of 'biting' charges

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday handed an additional two-match ban and imposed a fine of Rs 2 Lakhs on Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous for 'gross serious indisciplinary unsporting acts and misdemeanours'.

Boumous was charged for his unsporting antics from the ISL game against FC Goa, played on 8th February at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

The Committee found Boumous guilty of 'insulting and defaming match officials.' The player received his fourth caution of the season before a direct red card during the game's injury time. While he was automatically suspended for two games, his ban will now stretch to four matches.

Boumous will miss Mumbai City FC's remaining games in the league phase and will be available for selection in the playoffs with the Islanders securing its qualification.

Meanwhile, the Committee also acquitted FC Goa's Edu Bedia for his 'unsporting behaviour' towards Chennaiyin FC player Deepak Tangri. The AIFF body was satisfied with the player's response and all other evidence presented during a hearing with Bedia. The FC Goa captain has already served a 1-game suspension for the same.



The committee also dismissed further actions on Hyderabad FC's Mohammed Yasir after his red-card incident against SC East Bengal on 12th February.