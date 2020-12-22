ISL 2020-21 Talking Points: ATK Mohun Bagan snaps Bengaluru's unbeaten streak

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on David Williams' first goal of the season to beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Monday.

The win, ATK Mohun Bagan's fifth in seven games, ended Bengaluru's six-match unbeaten run. The game did not change table positions though, with Antonio Habas' men remaining second on the ISL table and Bengaluru also retaining its spot in third place.

ATKMB vs BFC REPORT | ISL 2020-21: Williams quality tilts game of half chances in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan

Here are the key talking points from the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 clash:

1) Williams continues to haunt Bengaluru

Williams has scored eight goals in his ISL career and four of those have come against Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru.

His match-winner came just after the half-hour mark when he controlled Carl McHugh's long ball down the left with a deft touch and then weaved his way to the centre of the box before unleashing a rasping strike. This was the club's first goal in the opening half this campaign.

David Williams scored his ISL career's eighth goal on Monday. - ISL/Sportzpics

It made him ATK Mohun Bagan's third goal-scorer of the season, with Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh bagging the side's previous goals.

2) Bengaluru's unbeaten run ends

Bengaluru was the last unbeaten team in ISL and its run came to an end at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

ATKMB vs BFC highlights| ISL 2020-21 highlights, ATKMB vs BFC: Williams goal gives ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 win vs Bengaluru FC

Cuadrat's men were forced to sit back and defend in the opening half as it struggled to deal with the opposition's high press. ATK Mohun Bagan's three-pronged attack featuring Krishna, Williams and Manvir kept the Bengaluru defence on tenterhooks, while the side's defence effectively dealt with the likes of Sunil Chhetri and co.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Bengaluru did have a couple of half chances such as when Erik Paartalu got to the end of a long ball from Gurpreet, but his header lacked any real venom.

The club's best chance of the evening came in the 73rd minute when substitute Suresh Wangjam laid it perfectly for Cleiton Silva. The Brazilian, who is the Thai League's all-time top scorer, missed the target from close range.

3) Habas' change in tactic works

ATK Mohun Bagan's six previous games this season have had a similar pattern. The side plays out the opening half and then ups the ante when the opposition is worn out in the second 45.

But for the first time, Habas' men took the game to the opposition from the get-go. Manvir and Krishna's excellent closing down and high presses saw the Bengaluru defence often struggle to clear its lines.

Antonio Habas' teams have beaten Bengaluru FC in four out of five games they have played over the course of his five seasons in the ISL. - ISL Media

Talking after the match, Habas said he was glad that his change in tactic made the difference. "We pressurised them well in the first 45 minutes with the high press. We had a different plan to go with as compared to the last match," he said.

He added, "I am very happy with the behaviour and performance. Today, the team had the personality to win."