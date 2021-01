ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

The seventh edition of Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) kicked off on November 20 in Goa.

The FSDL announced the remaining 11 rounds of fixtures for the 2020-21 ISL season on Saturday.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. All double-headers will be played on Sundays and start at 5 PM and 7:30 PM respectively.

This edition will see Kolkata powerhouses Mohun Bagan FC and East Bengal in action as ATK-Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal. With the expansion, the season will have 115 games - 20 more than last year.

ATK Mohun Bagan's historic Kolkata derby return leg fixture against SC East Bengal will be played on Friday, February 19, at the JL Nehru Stadium. ATK Mohun Bagan will also be playing in the final league game of the season against Mumbai City FC as the league phase comes to a close on February 28.

ATK won the 2019-20 edition and is the most successful franchise in the history of ISL with three titles.

Last season's League Shield winner FC Goa begins its campaign against former champion Bengaluru FC on November 22 at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The league phase of the tournament will run from November 20 to February 28.

The schedule and venue for the playoffs and final will be announced at a later date.

Here's the full list of Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures for 2020-2021 season

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE 20 November, Friday Kerala Blasters vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 November, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 22 November, Sunday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 23 November, Monday Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 24 November, Tuesday Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 25 November, Wednesday FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 26 November, Thursday Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 27 November, Friday SC East Bengal vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 28 November, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 November, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 29 November, Sunday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 30 November, Monday FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 1 December, Tuesday Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 2 December, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 3 December, Thursday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 4 December, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 5 December, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 6 December, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 6 December, Sunday FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 7 December, Monday Jamshedpur FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 8 December, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 9 December, Wednesday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 10 December, Thursday SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 11 December, Friday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 12 December, Saturday Odisha FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 13 December, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 13 December, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 14 December, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 15 December, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 16 December, Wednesday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 17 December, Thursday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 18 December, Friday NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 19 December, Saturday FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 December, Sunday Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 20 December, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 December, Monday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 22 December, Tuesday Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 23 December, Wednesday Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 26 December, Saturday SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 27 December, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 28 December, Monday Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 29 December, Tuesday Chennaiyin FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 30 December, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 2 January, Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 3 January, Sunday SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 3 January, Sunday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 4 January, Monday Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 5 January, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 6 January, Wednesday SC East Bengal vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 7 January, Thursday Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 8 January, Friday Northeast United FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan 9 January, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 10 January, Sunday Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 10 January, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan 11 January, Monday ATK-Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 12 January, Tuesday NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM Tiak Maidan 13 January, Wednesday Odisha FC vs Chennaiyn FC 7.30 PM GMC Sadium Bambolim 14 January, Thursday FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 15 January, Friday SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 16 January, Saturday Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 17 January, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC 5.00 PM Tilak Maidan 17 January, Sunday FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 18 January, Monday Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 19 January, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 January, Wednesday Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 January, Thursday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 22 January, Friday SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 23 January, Saturday Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 24 January, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderbad FC 5 PM Tilak Maidan 24 January, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 25 January, Monday Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 26 January, Tuesday NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 27 January, Wednesday Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 28 January, Thursday Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 29 January, Friday FC Goa vs SC East Bengal 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 30 January, Saturday Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 31 January, Sunday Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5.00 PM Tilak Maidan 31 January, Sunday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 1 February, Monday Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 2 February, Tuesday SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 3 February, Wednesday Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 4 February, Thursday NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 5 February, Friday Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 6 February, Saturday Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 7 February, Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal 5 PM Fatorda Stadium 7 February, Sunday Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 8 February, Monday Mumabi City FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 9 February, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 10 February, Wednesday Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 11 February, Thursday Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 12 February, Friday SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 13 February, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 14 February, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC 5.00 PM Tilak Maidan 14 February, Sunday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 15 February, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 16 February, Tuesday Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 17 February, Wednesday FC Goa vs Odisha FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 18 February, Thursday Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 19 February, Friday ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 February, Saturday Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 21 February, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa 5.00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 21 February, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 22 February, Monday Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 23 February, Tuesday SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC 7.30 PM Fatorda Stadium 24 February, Wednesday Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 25 February, Thursday Jamshedpur FCvs Bengaluru FC 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 26 February, Friday NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters 7.30 PM Tilak Maidan 27 February, Saturday Odisha FC sv SC East Bengal 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 28 February, Sunday FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 5.00 PM Fatorda Stadium 28 February, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7.30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim

