ISL 2020-21: Lallianzuala Chhangte scores, finally

It took him 548 minutes and 12 shots, but Lallianzuala Chhangte finally scored his first goal of the season during Chennaiyin FC's 2-2 draw with SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Saturday.

The 23-year-old opened his season's tally in style as he latched on to Jakub Sylvestr's through ball, raced towards the SC East Bengal box, and slotted it between Debjit Majumder's legs.

Chhangte's mercurial pace was wide on display as he completed the 40-yard dash in 8.2 seconds and topped it off with a clinical finish.

The goal, his eighth since last year, makes him the highest scoring Indian midfielder in the ISL since 2019. He is also the 13th Indian goalscorer in ISL 2020-21.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Chhangte and Sylvestr have combined for a goal this season. The Indian had set up Slovakian forward for his first strike of the season during the 2-1 loss to Mumbai City earlier this month. It was Chhangte's first assist in Chennaiyin colours.