ISL 2020-21: Machado penalty helps NorthEast United hold Chennaiyin 3-3

A stoppage-time goal by NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) ensured it pulled off a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in an Indian Super League contest at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

The result kept NEUFC’s chances to make the playoffs alive as it logged 27 points from 18 matches. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC and FC Goa too have 27 points each from the same number of outings. NorthEast has now gone seven games without a loss.

Chennaiyin’s keeper Vishal Kaith, who was wonderful behind the sticks, committed the cardinal error of fouling Idrissa Sylla inside the penalty box. Luis Machado converted the spot-kick. If not for Vishal’s mistake, it could probably have been Chennaiyin’s second win in eight encounters.

A wonderful and exciting first half saw three goals being scored, with the Highlanders going ahead 2-1 at the break.

Retaining the same playing XI that played against Goa the other day, the Marina Machans were at their attacking best in the opening session. NEUFC wasn’t far behind as well. There were plenty of chances for both sides to score. Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the account for Chennaiyin before Imran Khan and Deshorn Brown found the back of the net for NorthEast.

After Manuel Lanzarote converted a penalty to make it 2-2 and Chhangte completed his brace, Chennaiyin did well to keep NEUFC at bay for most parts of the game. Even as Vishal pulled off a couple of brilliant saves in the second session, his solitary error at the death proved to be costly in the end.

THE RESULT: Chennaiyin FC 3 [Lallianzuala Chhangte 8' & 52', Manuel Lanzarote 50' (P)] drew with NorthEast United FC 3 [Imran Khan 14', Deshorn Brown 43', Luis Machado 90' (P)].