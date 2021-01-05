Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Jahouh becomes first player to receive two red cards this season ISL 2020: Mumbai City FC beat Bengaluru FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League to move top of the table. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 21:48 IST Mumbai City's Jahouh received his second red card of the season. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 21:48 IST Mumabi City FC's Ahmed Jahouh became the first player to be sent off twice in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. AS IT HAPPENEDIn 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Jahouh received his marching orders after a foul on Dimas Delgado in the final minutes of the game.He was previously shown a straight red in his team's season-opening encounter against NorthEast United FC in November. Goals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche against Bengaluru extended MCFC unbeaten streak to eight matches. Since his debut in the ISL in 2017, this was Jahouh's fourth red card in 64 matches. He spent three seasons with FC Goa before he made a switch to Mumbai City in the 2020 summer transfer window. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos