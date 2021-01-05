ISL 2020-21 news: Jahouh becomes first player to receive two red cards this season

Mumabi City FC's Ahmed Jahouh became the first player to be sent off twice in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

In 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Jahouh received his marching orders after a foul on Dimas Delgado in the final minutes of the game.

He was previously shown a straight red in his team's season-opening encounter against NorthEast United FC in November.

Goals from Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche against Bengaluru extended MCFC unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Since his debut in the ISL in 2017, this was Jahouh's fourth red card in 64 matches. He spent three seasons with FC Goa before he made a switch to Mumbai City in the 2020 summer transfer window.